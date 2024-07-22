‘Enthusiastic Support’: Nancy Pelosi Endorses Kamala Harris As Democratic Nominee

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee after President Joe Biden announced that he is withdrawing from the race.

Biden announced in a tweet on Sunday that he would not seek reelection, and he endorsed Harris to be the nominee. Pelosi said in her statement that “it is with immense pride and limitless optimism for our country’s future” that she endorses Harris’ bid, and that her “enthusiastic support” is “official, personal and political.” (RELATED: Biden’s Lack Of Faith In Harris Reportedly Delayed Decision To Drop Out)

With immense pride and limitless optimism for our country’s future, I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November.

-NP pic.twitter.com/vBwv602GuR — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) July 22, 2024

“Officially, I have seen Kamala Harris’s strength and courage as a champion for working families, notably fighting for a woman’s right to choose,” Pelosi said in the post on X. “Personally, I have known Kamala Harris for decades as rooted in strong values, faith and a commitment to public service. Politically, make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute – and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November.”

Democratic Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries have not yet endorsed Harris.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is off to a great start with her promise to pursue the presidential nomination in a manner consistent with the grassroots and transparent process set forth by the Democratic National Committee,” the pair reportedly said in a joint statement. “She is rapidly picking up support from grassroots delegates from one end of the country to the other. We look forward to meeting in person with Vice President Harris shortly as we collectively work to unify the Democratic Party and the country.”

Hill Democrats began urging Biden to drop out of the race after his disastrous performance during the June 27 presidential debate. (RELATED: Biden’s Reelection Bid Was In Danger Long Before Disastrous Debate)

“In the Democratic Party, our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power,” Pelosi said in the post. “Now, we must unify and charge forward to resoundingly defeat Donald Trump and enthusiastically elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States. Onward to victory!”

Editor’s note: This piece was updated to include a joint statement from Jeffries and Schumer.

