Netflix Documentary Is Being Released About Michigan Scandal Where You Get To Hear Connor Stallions’ Side Of The Story

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - APRIL 20: Michigan Football helmets displayed behind the Blue Team bench during the Michigan Football Spring Game at Michigan Stadium on April 20, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
You better believe I’ve got my popcorn ready for this one.

Streaming giant Netflix made the announcement that they will be dropping a documentary about the Michigan Wolverines‘ sign-stealing scandal that popped off around their program, and here’s what makes this film even more interesting: It has Connor Stallions, one of the main players allegedly behind the scandal, giving his side of the story. (RELATED: LSU’s Javien Toviano Arrested, Suspended By Tigers For Alleged Video Voyeurism: REPORT)

Stallions could be labeled as a scapegoat for the scandal that surrounded Michigan throughout their 2023 national championship campaign. Now just a few months after everything blew up, Stallions himself will be putting a spotlight on the situation in Netflix’s “Untold” series. Stallions’ episode will be named “Sign Stealer,” which will be released Aug. 27. And not only is Stallions featured in this documentary, he’s the damn star of the film!

“Sign Stealer (Aug 27): Connor Stallions shares his side of Michigan’s alleged sign-stealing scheme that turned him into a viral villain,” wrote Netflix on Twitter.

Let’s get ready to rumble, ladies and gentlemen! This is most certainly a must-watch!