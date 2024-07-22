Police Arrest ‘Whale Wars’ Star Paul Watson After Boarding His Ship During Refuel

“Whale Wars” star Paul Watson is facing possible extradition to Japan after he was arrested in Greenland on Sunday.

The anti-whaling and environmental activist was arrested on an international arrest warrant issued by Japan, according to The Associated Press. The police report indicated he was taken into custody when his ship docked in the capital, Nuuk. The Captain Paul Watson Foundation reported that more than a dozen police officers boarded the vessel and led Watson away in handcuffs when the vessel stopped to refuel.

“The arrest is believed to be related to a former Red Notice issued for Captain Watson’s previous anti-whaling interventions in the Antarctic region,” the foundation said in a statement, according to The AP.

Watson’s current ship, the M/Y John Paul DeJoria, was due to sail through the Northwest Passage to the North Pacific. It is believed he was headed in that direction to confront a newly built Japanese factory whaling ship, he previously referred to as, “a murderous enemy devoid of compassion and empathy hell bent on destroying the most intelligent self-aware sentient beings in the sea,” according to the Associated Press.

Foundation director Locky MacLean sent out a plea for Watson’s release.

“We implore the Danish government to release Captain Watson and not entertain this politically-motivated request,” MacLean said.

73-year-old Watson is known for his high-seas confrontations with whaling vessels, and his passionate devotion to saving the majestic mammals. He has received the support of numerous A-list celebrities and has publicized his efforts on the show “Whale Wars,” which also drew in a considerable following and community of support for his cause.

The publicity has also brought a considerable amount of attention to Watson in the way of confrontation with authorities. Watson was detained in Germany on a Costa Rican extradition warrant in 2012, and skipped his bail hearing when he realized he was also facing extradition by Japan. Japan has accused the activist and reality television star of endangering the lives of whalers while conducting his operations in the Antarctic Ocean, according to Associated Press. (RELATED: Sean Kingston Released From Jail With Strict Restrictions)

Watson was previously a member of Greenpeace but left after facing disagreements over his aggressive tactics, in 1977.