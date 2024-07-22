Rachel Minaya, Wife Of Yankees Executive Omar, Found Dead In Their New Jersey Home: REPORT

Rachel Minaya, the wife of New York Yankees executive Omar Minaya (who was also general manager of the Mets), was reportedly found dead Saturday in their New Jersey home.

The New York Post made the report Sunday night that death by suicide has been ruled out in regards to the potential cause of death. The Post cited an individual who was given this information by the Minaya family. The Yankees executive wasn’t at the house at the time of Rachel’s death. (RELATED: Todd Helton, Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Jim Leyland Officially Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame)

The two have a couple of sons together in Justin and Teddy, with the former currently being a professional basketball player for the G League’s Rip City Remix, an affiliate of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers.

No comment has yet been made by the Yankees organization.

Rachel Minaya, wife of Yankees executive Omar, found dead in their NJ home https://t.co/utqlD37BL5 pic.twitter.com/TZ2GarJ5KK — New York Post (@nypost) July 22, 2024

Back in 1989, Omar and Rachel met at a New York City hair salon. They ended up getting engaged within the next year, according to a 2007 report from Sports Illustrated.

Omar Minaya’s career in baseball began with the Texas Rangers as a scout. In the mid-1990s, he then became an assistant general manager for the New York Mets under Steve Phillips. There, he was a part of building a World Series-contending team that featured stars such as Mike Piazza, Al Leiter and Edgardo Alfonzo.

Minaya also worked for the Montreal Expos as their general manager and the senior vice president of baseball operations for the San Diego Padres.