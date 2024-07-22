MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski mourned President Joe Biden’s decision to end his presidential campaign on “Morning Joe” Monday.

Biden revealed he would not accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president in a Sunday afternoon post on X, following it up with an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination. Brzezinski, who effusively praised Biden in the past, lauded Biden for “authenticity” and an “empathic” touch. (RELATED: ’Kamala Was In On It’: Trump-Aligned PAC Drops Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Less Than Two Hours After Biden Quit)

WATCH:

‘I’m Really Sad’: Mika Brzezinski Mourns End Of Biden Campaign pic.twitter.com/ui4OgblO5K — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 22, 2024

“I’m really sad. Joe Biden is a patriot. I love him, I love his family and I love what he’s done for the country,” Brzezinski said. “He had authenticity and touch. Whether you, you know, saw it or not, everything about him, even sometimes the stutter and the bumbling, was a part of the touch, part of the empathic, very loving, very clear, clear-eyed touch that he had, that allowed him and enabled him to be an effective president, but all that turned against him after the debate for all the reasons we discussed.”

Biden has faced multiple calls to step aside as the Democratic nominee since a poor performance in a June 27 CNN debate with former President Donald Trump, during which Biden froze at least twice, lost his train of thought, appeared stiff and made multiple verbal gaffes.

Brzezinski also called on Democrats to unite behind Harris and “get behind the democracy ticket” to defeat Trump in the 2024 election.

“It’s go time and Democrats really have a moment of momentum here, and my hope is that they grab it and run with it, get unified, get organized, get coordinated, no more infighting. Donald Trump is not easy to beat. He is not easy to beat, and anyone who thinks he is, is back in 2016, when they’re laughing at the concept,” Brzezinski said.

Brzezinski said Republicans had already launched a “hate campaign” against Harris.

