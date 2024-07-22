‘Taken Down In A Blood Bag’: Sam Smith Reveals Gruesome Injury

Famous singer, Sam Smith, revealed a very gruesome, terrifying injury during the July 18th episode of the “Sidetracked with Annie and Nick podcast.”

The star opened up about the horrific injury, saying it was impossible to walk for a full month. Sam told Annie and Nick that the singer was unable to walk as a result of a very painful tearing of the anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL, during a skiing accident. Smith was photographed while wearing a brace in Soho in New York City back in January, and required the use of a walking stick for quite some time.

The star spoke about what led to the injury, and explained the complexity of the impact it will continue to have.

“I broke my ACL. I completely ripped my ACL. I was skiing,” the 32-year-old star revealed to listeners.

“I was an idiot and went on a black slope on the second day. And I was quite good. And she was like, ‘you can do it.’ I did it, couldn’t do it,” the artist said.

“I got taken down in like a blood bag thing. It was the worst,” Smith continued.

In spite of receiving medical attention, Smith noted this injury is not one that the singer will fully be able to recover from.

“It’s a permanent thing,” the artist said on the podcast.

The star provided more details on the recovery process.

“It’s in between your bones and helps you jump and spring around. But it completely ripped and I decided to go down the non-surgical route — but I couldn’t walk for a month on this leg, and it was awful,” Smith recalled.

"It was the first time I'd ever not been able to move and I was holding on a bit of weight, and I was just very anxious," Smith said.

There was a silver lining, though. Smith said this was a turning point in artist’s life, and the healing time was well utilized.

“I used it as an excuse to get my shit together,” Smith declared.