MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner on Monday pushed corporate media to ramp up its negative coverage of former President Donald Trump while not “ginning up” reasons to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris.

President Joe Biden pulled out from the presidential race on Sunday and endorsed Harris to take his place atop the Democratic ticket. Kirschner, on his YouTube channel, urged the media to prioritize critical coverage of Trump while treating Harris better than it treated Biden following his disastrous June debate. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Biden News Prompts Prominent Republicans At RNC To Wargame The Kamala Scenario)

WATCH:

‘No Two Sides To Treason’: MSNBC Legal Analyst Urges Media To Attack Trump And Take It Easy On Harris pic.twitter.com/SNcyZ9FWlA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 22, 2024

“Let’s hope the media focuses like a laser beam on Donald Trump’s age and cognitive decline the way they were obsessed about Joe Biden’s age and cognitive decline,” Kirschner said. “Joe Biden is no longer the issue in that regard, so let’s hope the media, in fairness, now shifts its laser beam focus on age and cognitive decline to Donald Trump.”

“I don’t want to see mainstream media now focusing every minute of every day looking for ways to knock down Kamala Harris,” the former federal prosecutor later continued. “I don’t want to see it. Now, fair reporting and fair criticism of, for example, the history of decisions that Kamala Harris may have made or what her policy platform and priorities will be moving forward? Yes, let’s have a robust debate on that, on ideas, on policy, on how to best move the country forward rather than taking the country back to where Donald Trump wants to take it. But I don’t want to see mainstream media ginning up every minute of every day some reason to try to knock down or complain about Kamala Harris the way, in my opinion, mainstream media seemed to be obsessed every minute of every day reporting on Joe Biden’s age or cognitive decline.”

Kirschner suggested earlier in July that Biden “take advantage” of the Supreme Court’s recent presidential immunity ruling to “protect American democracy” from Trump, asserting the former president would become a “dictator” if reelected.

“There are no two sides to treason. There are no two sides in the fight to save and repair and and rebuild our democracy,” he said on Monday. “There are no two sides to women’s constitutional privacy rights being revoked by an out-of-control president and Supreme Court. There are no two sides to these issues.”

