Slash Announces Tragic Death Of His Stepdaughter As Haunting Final Post Emerges

Legendary Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash announced the tragic death of his stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, on social media Monday.

Slash shared the heartbreaking news that Lucy passed away at the age of 25, but stopped short of revealing her cause of death, or the circumstances behind her death. Hours later, a haunting, seemingly pre-scheduled post went live on Lucy’s social media account. Lucy shared a photograph of herself alongside a devastating caption that read, in part, “Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry.”

WARNING … DISTRESSING POST:

Lucy concluded her post by writing, “Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace🌷”

Slash detailed the loved ones that Lucy left behind as part of his caption.

“Lucy-Blue Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 202,” he wrote.

He paid tribute to his stepdaughter by writing, “Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.”

The legendary guitarist concluded his message by asking for fans and followers to approach Lucy’s death with sensitivity.

“The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss,” he wrote.

Lucy’s final social media post has been edited, but it’s unclear who edited it, and what they adjusted.

Her followers quickly populated her page with supportive comments, but it was already too late.

Slash dated Lucy’s mother, Meegan Hodges in 1989, according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: ‘I Hung Myself’: Actor Alan Ritchson Describes Suicide Attempt)

Lucy-Bleu reportedly worked at Electric Lady Management.

Slash has canceled four tour dates of his solo S.E.R.P.E.N.T Tour.