The Sportsbooks Pulled Down Nick Castellanos Betting Odds Just Prior To Him Hitting Homer Following Biden Dropping Out

If you don’t think the sportsbooks believe in the baseball gods, think again.

Sunday was quite the interesting day if you’re both into politics and sports like I am, and gambling at that. Because while our political interests were focused on Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race, our sports interests had a focus on Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos as a result. And on top of that, the sportsbooks got in the mix. (RELATED: Athletics Haven’t Landed Any Investors For Vegas Stadium, Oakland Area Groups Rumored To Be On Gag Order: REPORT)

If you’re not aware, the Philly slugger has become known for knocking home runs after something big happens in the news. It can range anything from a high-profile death in sports all the way to Donald Trump nearly being assassinated. And it happened again Sunday, this time after Biden announced that he is no longer going to run for president in 2024 and is endorsing Kamala Harris.

The mystery surrounding Castellanos began in 2020 when Cincinnati Reds play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman was caught saying a homophobic slur on a live microphone. When the game returned from commercial break, Brennaman issued an apology, but while that was happening, Castellanos hit a home run to make things hilariously awkward.

FLASHBACK:

Since then, Castellanos has had one hell of a streak with home runs and crazy timing:

That streak continued Sunday after Biden’s announcement, but what makes this entire situation even more interesting is the fact that the sportsbooks got involved.

Right after the news broke, Nick Castellanos home run betting odds were pulled down from the board, with FanDuel doing it just minutes following the bombshell.

And good thing they did:

He always comes through. pic.twitter.com/eevdpIINp8 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 21, 2024

Absolutely insane stuff. And this, ladies and gentlemen, is why you can’t help but to be romantic about baseball.