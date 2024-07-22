Video Appears To Show Suspect Open Fire On Cops With Machine Gun During Routine Traffic Stop, Police Say

Bodycam footage released Friday by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) appears to show a suspect allegedly open fire on two officers with a machine gun during a routine traffic stop July 3, ABC7 reported.

Police accused Malcolm Darnell Guss Jr. of firing on officers Stefan Carutasu and Joshua Rodney with an AR-style automatic rifle after the officers attempted to stop his car, according to ABC7.

The video shows the officers pulling up behind Guss. The suspect then appears to come to a stop and then allegedly fires the automatic weapon at the police before they can exit their patrol car. (RELATED: Wild Video Appears To Show Armed Suicidal Man Stripping Self Nude, Running Around In Street, Firing At Cops)

Authorities alleged that Guss, a seven-time felon, fired at the officers without warning, according to the Los Angeles Times.

One officer appears to fire back at Guss before the suspect t0ok off. The suspect was able to lose the pursuing the officers, ABC7 reported.

The LAPD said that one officer sustained two graze wounds to the head while both were cut from shattered glass, according to ABC7. Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) officials transported both cops to a local hospital where they were treated and released the next morning.

“This unprovoked attack is a stark reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers confront,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a press release obtained by the Los Angeles Times. “This act of violence is not only an assault on the officers, but also on the values of safety and justice of our community.”

Police caught up to Guss on July 12 and arrested him for attempted murder and other charges related to firing an automatic weapon, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Guss, who pleaded not guilty, has numerous prior convictions, including three charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Los Angeles Times reported. Records show that in March 2021 Guss received two separate prison sentences of two years each for cases related to gun and drug possession.