Video Shows Tractor-Trailer Explode, Burst Into Flames In Front Of Firefighter

A video circulating on social media shows a tractor-trailer explode on a New Jersey highway, bursting into flames in front of a local firefighter.

The incident occurred Monday morning after a tractor-trailer exploded on Route 3 in Clifton, New Jersey, according to Fox5. The fire reportedly caused numerous lanes to close on the highway and forced evacuations from surrounding homes.

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, the cameraman appears to be driving by the incident. A firetruck can be seen a few feet away from a truck engulfed in flames. A firefighter walks towards the tractor-trailer as the flames roar closer to them. Another huge puff of flames and smoke bursts near the firefighter a second time, sending an object flying past, engulfed in flames.

Dark smoke fills the air as the firefighter appears to take a few steps back. (RELATED: Video Shows Cop Rush Into Burning Apartment, Save Elderly Man)

“Oh my goodness, I just got that on camera,” the man recording says. “Holy shit.”

WATCH: NJ tractor-trailer fire prompts road closures on Route 3 in Clifton READ MORE: https://t.co/RZc8twO8w9 pic.twitter.com/HXXgkHbvxY — FOX 5 NY (@fox5ny) July 22, 2024



Officials received a report of a commercial vehicle in flames shortly after 9:00 a.m., Fox5 reported, citing the Clifton Police Department. There were additional reports of an explosion being heard, according to the outlet.

A responding officer reported seeing additional explosions, Fox5 reported, citing officials. Homes in the surrounding area were reportedly evacuated as a protective measure.

The commercial vehicle was struck by a bus, causing it to crash into a nearby retaining wall where it ultimately exploded, NBC New York reported, citing the local fire department on the scene.

The crash reportedly appeared to caus considerable damage to the retaining wall of the highway and caused debris to spill into the backyard of a nearby home.

The Passaic Valley Water Commission warned residents to be aware of “discolored water due to a truck fire in the area” following the incident.

Route 3 remains shut down in both directions following the crash, according to officials, NBC New York reported. It is unknown as of Monday afternoon if any injuries were reported from the incident or what was inside the truck involved, the outlet noted.