‘Twisters IRL’ Trailer Will Make Time Stand Still Around You

Storm chasing icon Reed Timmer dropped the second trailer Monday for “Twisters IRL,” and it will make time stand still around you.

People say it sounds like a train racing toward you just before a tornado hits. We’ve covered countless stories about these devastating weather events here at the Daily Caller. But nothing I’ve written about before prepared me for the scenes in the trailer Timmer dropped for his new YouTube show, “Twisters IRL.”

IT’S HAPPENING! The new series Twisters IRL, featuring the most extreme REAL #tornado footage ever captured, including from the inside. Episode 2 OUTBREAK airs next here: https://t.co/5S8rMIIZRO pic.twitter.com/UdiDAeYalH — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) July 22, 2024

The footage of the harrowingly huge twister almost looks fake. Part of me wishes it was. While millions of us watch these extreme weather events from the safety of our sofas, Timmer and his team are putting themselves directly in their path.

Why? Because we can’t mitigate death and destruction from extreme natural phenomena like tornadoes unless we fully understand them and how they work. And how better to get to know tornadoes than by literally climbing inside of them, just like the characters in “Twisters.”

The characters in “Twisters” are actually based on Timmer and his team. Their new show takes us on a journey through “the historic tornado season of 2024 in the Dominator” as they “attempt to explore inside the tornado,” Timmer tells the Daily Caller.

TWISTERS IRL Episode 2 OUTBREAK launches tomorrow at 10 am featuring the April 26 #tornado outbreak from Lincoln, NE through Harlan, IA. This is the chase with the @nelkboys. WATCH: https://t.co/lMsf3VcBJa pic.twitter.com/53iuRkvIZT — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) July 21, 2024

We are now only 12 hours out from the Outbreak episode of the most dominating storm chase series on the planet, Twisters IRL! Check it out here: https://t.co/X15s54MAVr pic.twitter.com/F3l6HbuoKJ — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) July 22, 2024

Watch this SCARY situation with an EF3 #tornado threatening the home of Mike Lachendro @convectedair in Omaha while intercepting in the Dominator 3 on April 26. New series Twisters IRL with @nelkboys launches tomorrow at 10 am: https://t.co/yecemI0tHD pic.twitter.com/JZusTwfyHh — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) July 21, 2024

The show is available on YouTube, with new episodes dropping every week. (RELATED: REPORT: People Sat On Tarmac At Chicago Airport During Active Tornado Warning)

And, honestly, this kind of content is way more interesting and has a bigger impact on your life than just about anything you’ll see on the news programs. When wild weather hits, the government is not coming to help you. No one is.