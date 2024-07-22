Editorial

‘Twisters’ Team Reveal The Ending They Almost Ran With, And Who Stopped Them (SPOILERS)

BLOG
Premiere Of Universal Pictures'

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Font Size:

WARNING: this article contains spoilers from the film “Twisters.”

Fans are apparently devastated after a major plot line in “Twisters” was dropped before the movie’s release July 19.

“Twisters” was supposed to feature a climactic scene in which lead characters (played by Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones) shared a passionate on-screen kiss, but it never made the theatrical cut, according to Collider. “I think it’s a Spielberg note, wasn’t it?” Edgar-Jones told the outlet.

“I think it stops the film feeling too clichéd, actually. I think there’s something really wonderful about it feeling like there’s a continuation. This isn’t the end of their story. They’re united by their shared passion for something,” Edgar-Jones continued, somewhat hinting that there may be a sequel in the works.

“I also think that this movie is not about them finding love,” Powell noted in the same interview. “It’s returning Kate [Edgar-Jones] to the thing that she loves, which is storm chasing. So that’s what you have at the end of the movie. They share this thing, and her passion is reinvigorated, and her sense of home is reinvigorated.” (RELATED: Storm System Seemingly Recreates Classic ‘Twister’ Scene In Horrifying Video)

Is it just me, or is this a major “BOOOOOOO” moment?

Listen, I love storm chasing as much as the next geography graduate. But when I’m watching a movie featuring Glen Powell and a beautiful woman, I want Glen Powell to make out with that beautiful woman. If I just wanted to see storms, I would go outside.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 08: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) (L-R) Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell attend the “Twisters” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – JULY 15: (L-R) Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend the “Twisters” Oklahoma City special screening presented by Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures and Amblin Entertainment at Harkins Theatres Bricktown 16 on July 15, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images for Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: (L-R) Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend the Premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Twisters” on July 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lila Seeley/WireImage)

“I feel like a kiss would be sort of unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie. And it is a good Spielberg note. It’s why that kid is still in this game. It’s amazing,” Powell concluded. (RELATED: You Won’t Breathe Until ‘Twisters’ Teaser Clip Is Through)

It must suck for Powell to be so wrong in his wrongness. I guess we’re all going to have to watch the original “Twister” instead. Just kidding, I’m sure this movie is fine without the makers giving the fans what they want. Let’s hope they just take a note for the next one, eh?