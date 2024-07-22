‘Twisters’ Team Reveal The Ending They Almost Ran With, And Who Stopped Them (SPOILERS)

WARNING: this article contains spoilers from the film “Twisters.”

Fans are apparently devastated after a major plot line in “Twisters” was dropped before the movie’s release July 19.

“Twisters” was supposed to feature a climactic scene in which lead characters (played by Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones) shared a passionate on-screen kiss, but it never made the theatrical cut, according to Collider. “I think it’s a Spielberg note, wasn’t it?” Edgar-Jones told the outlet.

“I think it stops the film feeling too clichéd, actually. I think there’s something really wonderful about it feeling like there’s a continuation. This isn’t the end of their story. They’re united by their shared passion for something,” Edgar-Jones continued, somewhat hinting that there may be a sequel in the works.

“I also think that this movie is not about them finding love,” Powell noted in the same interview. “It’s returning Kate [Edgar-Jones] to the thing that she loves, which is storm chasing. So that’s what you have at the end of the movie. They share this thing, and her passion is reinvigorated, and her sense of home is reinvigorated.” (RELATED: Storm System Seemingly Recreates Classic ‘Twister’ Scene In Horrifying Video)

Is it just me, or is this a major “BOOOOOOO” moment?

Listen, I love storm chasing as much as the next geography graduate. But when I’m watching a movie featuring Glen Powell and a beautiful woman, I want Glen Powell to make out with that beautiful woman. If I just wanted to see storms, I would go outside.

“I feel like a kiss would be sort of unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie. And it is a good Spielberg note. It’s why that kid is still in this game. It’s amazing,” Powell concluded. (RELATED: You Won’t Breathe Until ‘Twisters’ Teaser Clip Is Through)

It must suck for Powell to be so wrong in his wrongness. I guess we’re all going to have to watch the original “Twister” instead. Just kidding, I’m sure this movie is fine without the makers giving the fans what they want. Let’s hope they just take a note for the next one, eh?