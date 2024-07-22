Utah State’s Andre Seldon Jr. Dies In Drowning

Andre Seldon Jr., a cornerback for Utah State, passed away Saturday after drowning at a reservoir in Utah, according to the university. He was 22 years old.

A search for Seldon Jr. launched Saturday afternoon with things beginning at Porcupine Reservoir following calls regarding the college football player not resurfacing after he was spotted cliff diving, according to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office per ESPN.

The body of Seldon was located at 9:05 p.m. MT after a long search that featured both a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter and dive team, according to the outlet. (RELATED: LSU’s Javien Toviano Arrested, Suspended By Tigers For Alleged Video Voyeurism: REPORT)

“Our investigation leads us to believe this is a tragic accident as multiple witnesses recount the same information,” said the Cache County Sheriff’s Office per ESPN.

Seldon’s 2023 stats with the New Mexico State Aggies, where he transferred from in the portal, was 37 solo tackles (16 assisted), one forced fumble and one interception. He was also team captain.

The Utah State University community is mourning the death of football student-athlete Andre Seldon Jr. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/cIScmcewp5 — USU Football (@USUFootball) July 21, 2024

Seldon made the move to Utah State earlier in 2024 after being with New Mexico State for the last two campaigns.

He was set to begin classes at Utah State this fall.

“Our Utah State University Athletics family is devastated over the sudden death of Andre Seldon Jr.,” said Utah State vice president and director of athletics Diana Sabau in an official statement. “We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who loved Andre.”