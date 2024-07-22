‘VEEP’ Clips Go Viral As America Dry-Heaves At Kamala’s Potential Nomination

Clips comparing Vice President Kamala Harris to the fictional “VEEP” character Selina Meyer went viral Sunday as the world realized that life was, once again, imitating art a little too closely.

Never has America known a worse leader, lawmaker, woman and human being than Selina Meyer, the faux-“VEEP” who goes on to become the most despised President in U.S. history. The brainchild of Armando Iannucci, portrayed by the incredible Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Meyer is regarded as not just horrifically cruel, but also a painfully stupid lawmaker who failed and manipulated her way to the presidency.

And now, everyone on Twitter is comparing everything about her personality and career ascension in Washington, D.C., to Harris. Why? Well, did you not see the news Sunday? There isn’t going to be a second term for President Joe Biden. And we’re now looking down the barrel of a possible Harris nomination to the Democratic ticket.

Veep writers called it holy shit pic.twitter.com/6GIV7loyqD — Mike Rundle (@flyosity) July 21, 2024

Since Kamala’s in the news… This mashup comparing her to Veep is more timely than ever. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uP31FiR7My — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 21, 2024

The hit HBO series was apparently at the very top of the streaming service Sunday night. But don’t be confused, if Harris and Meyer continue their alleged similarity streak, this bodes terribly for everyone.

In the show, Meyer’s presidency is basically bought and paid for by the Chinese government after she publicly pledges to recognize the Diaoyu Islands as Chinese territory and giving Tibet back to the mainland after she “freed” it during her previous run for office. Can you imagine anything more Godless than Harris trying to win the White House by selling out the Taiwanese people? Let’s hope this doesn’t happen, eh?

Veep writers said “f*ck china but most importantly F*CK usa” pic.twitter.com/4eKQ7jRkoq — ayse🇵🇸 (@mijuohdele) July 15, 2024

Then again, what if Harris ends up losing the nomination for the Democratic party and ends up as Vice President again? (RELATED: Is George Santos Really Just A Disguised ‘Veep’ Actor?)

Crazier things have happened.

I highly recommend everyone go home today and start binge-watching “VEEP” if you haven’t already. Not only is it a superb show, but I’d wager it’s the most accurate reflection of inner D.C. since “House of Cards.”