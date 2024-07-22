Alleged Victims Sue Chris Brown For $50 Million In Assault Case

Four alleged victims filed a $50 million lawsuit against Chris Brown, claiming he orchestrated the assault of several men.

Documents filed in court allege Brown ordered his entourage to attack plaintiffs Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush and Da Marcus Powell at his 11:11 concert stop at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, July 20, according to TMZ. Brown, Yella Beezy, CB’s entourage lieutenant Sinko Ceej and Live Nation have all been named in the lawsuit. They claim to have all suffered severe injuries when Brown ordered his crew to viciously assault them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Buzbee (@tonybuzbee)

The plaintiffs said they were invited backstage and escorted there alongside 40 women, for a post-concert gathering. They said they waited for roughly 30 minutes for Brown to arrive into the VIP area and grew tired of waiting for him. They began to exit as he came in and Bush dapped Brown to say goodbye on his way out. The court documents claimed Bush congratulated Brown on a good show and received appreciation from Brown before a member of his entourage shouted, “Man, don’t you remember you two were beefing?” according to TMZ.

The situation quickly took a turn as Brown replied, “Oh yeah, we were. What’s up ni**ga, I don’t forget shit,” then verbally instructed his entourage to beat up Bush, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial)

Bush claimed he was immediately surrounded by at least 7 to 10 of Brown’s crew who proceeded to punch and kick him. He claimed a man named Hood Boss that was part of Brown’s camp threw a chair at his head.

The plaintiffs went on to claim Brown sent Yella Beezy and his pals to “fuck up” Parker. They allege the men chased Parker to a dead-end staircase, where he was met with a locked door and was unable to evade the violence that ensued. He was punched and kicked in the head for more than 10 minutes when Brown allegedly instructed all his boys to jump in to the fight, according to TMZ.

All four plaintiffs claim they suffered severe injuries that required medical attention to varying degrees. They’re represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, who claimed at least one of the men remains hospitalized at the time of this writing, as a result of the beating he sustained on Brown’s order, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial)

Buzbee vowed to bring Brown to justice for the pain and suffering he caused the plaintiffs.

The suit also calls for restraining orders against Brown, Beezy and Sinko Ceej, according to TMZ.

The extent of the injuries have not been disclosed. (RELATED: Priscilla Presley Files Lawsuit Against Former Business Associates Claiming They Swindled Over $1 Million: REPORT)

Daily Caller reached out to Buzbee for comment and is awaiting a response.

This story continues to develop.