Video Shows Coast Guard Heroically Saving Five People And Their Dog During Daring Rescue

A rescue took place off the coast of South Carolina when the U.S. Coast Guard successfully saved five people and their dog after their boat was stranded on Fripp Island. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. when the 23-foot vessel became stuck on the rocks of this barrier island, according to a press release. The Coast Guard deployed an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from the Savannah air station.

The crew managed the complex rescue by lowering a team member and a stretcher to the stranded boaters, eventually hoisting each individual and their pet to safety. Given the number of people and the challenging circumstances, the operation required multiple trips to complete. Lt. Commander Carl Luxhoj, the aircraft commander, praised his team for their meticulous management of the aircraft’s weight. (RELATED: 25 Stranded People Rescued By Carnival Cruise Ship Following Distress Call)

“Due to the high number of people, this turned out to be a fairly complex evolution that required multiple trips to the vessel in distress,” Luxhoj said, the press release added. “Our crew did a great job of managing aircraft weight and power margin to conduct the hoists. Due to the impressive range of tides in the Lowcountry region, we recommend all mariners check tides and currents before going out on the water.”

Assisting from the water, a two-member air boat team from Beaufort County Marine Rescue contributed to the rescue efforts, ensuring all aboard were safely evacuated. The rescued individuals and their dog were then flown to Beaufort Executive Airport, with no injuries reported from the ordeal, the news release stated. Following the successful rescue, both the stranded boat and the airboat were recovered by the marine rescue group.