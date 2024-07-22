Wild Video Shows Woman’s Movie Theater Meltdown After Child Mistakenly Takes Her Seat

A video posted Sunday captured a woman freaking out after a child mistakenly took her seat at the Cinemark movie theater in Manchester, Connecticut.

A heated confrontation at a Cinemark movie theater in Manchester, Connecticut, escalated to the point of police involvement after a dispute over seating turned aggressive. The incident, captured on camera and shared on TikTok by user erin.walton5, involved a woman becoming extremely upset when she found a child mistakenly sitting in her reserved seat.

The video shows the woman, clearly agitated, confronting the child’s mother, who was filming the encounter. The intensity of the situation rose as the woman appeared to attempt to swat the camera away, leading to a physical response from the mother. Another child, seemingly associated with the woman, stepped in, trying to calm the situation. (RELATED: Seat Dispute At Movie Theater Leaves One Dead)

After realizing the seating mistake, the mother moved her children but advised the upset woman to maintain decorum in the future. The disagreement spilled into the lobby, where the mother expressed her intention to speak with a manager and involve the police. In a follow-up TikTok post, the police were called and subsequently escorted the irate woman out of the theater.

She was reportedly cited and banned from the venue, although official confirmation from the police has not yet been obtained, according to TMZ. Further details are awaited as the original poster of the TikTok video and local authorities have yet to provide additional information.