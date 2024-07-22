Radio host Charlamagne Tha God and political commentator Angela Rye criticized former President Barack Obama on Monday for not endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race on Sunday.

Shortly after Biden’s announcement that he was withdrawing, he endorsed Harris to take his place atop the Democratic ticket. Charlamagne and Rye on “The Breakfast Club” radio show said they believe Obama declining to endorse Harris puts him on the “wrong side of history.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Biden News Prompts Prominent Republicans At RNC To Wargame The Kamala Scenario)

WATCH:

‘Wrong Side Of History’: Charlamagne And Guest Unload On Obama For Not Endorsing Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/pNomVyiG4n — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 22, 2024

“I’m still not that happy with Barack Obama because when he needed Kamala to campaign for him, she was right there. And I feel like he was trying to be in this role of, like, ‘Let’s let this process play out,’ and it’s like, no, bro, she’s on the ticket,” Rye said. “If she’s on the ticket, all of his pledged delegates now go to Kamala Harris. That’s the same thing that happened in the contested convention in 1968 with Lyndon B. Johnson dropping out after RFK challenged him.”

“At the end of the day, Kamala said she’s still playing ball. She said, ‘I intend to secure and win the nomination.’ That’s what has to happen at the convention. I think the other folks in Democratic leadership, which, by the way, Nancy Pelosi is not anymore, but she likes to play that role, is demonstrating that they want to see the process play out, and that’s how they think that leadership looks,” she added. “I was told by someone pretty senior in leadership that they expect for Kamala Harris to secure all of the support within the next 48 to 72 hours. And I think you’ll see those folks fall in line.”

Obama wrote in a statement after Biden’s announcement that he was confident Democratic leadership would “create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”

“I agree. I don’t want to hear nothing from former President Obama and then about a process or an open primary because y’all didn’t care about primaries a year ago when people were calling for them against Biden. So, don’t start caring about primaries now,” Charlamagne said.

“Yeah, I don’t disagree with that at all. Actually, like I said, I was really frustrated with President Obama,” Rye said. “We’ve talked about this before, but when I was the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus, anytime we were on the other side of President Obama, it was a real frustrating moment.”

Democratic National Committee member Elaine Kamarck said on Monday there’s “no time” ahead of the DNC for another candidate to become the nominee over Harris. Kamarck also said Harris has a significant advantage with Biden’s delegates, noting it is their decision and not Obama’s.

“What I’m telling you is we had a lot of issues … with the Obama administration, and it was really frustrating when folks didn’t see that we were trying to represent the best interests of black folks. And when we clashed with that administration, folks dragged us. We used to get hate mail and death threats, you know, for being on the other side of President Obama,” Rye continued. “But sometimes he’s on the wrong side of history, and I think yesterday was one of them.”

“I agree,” Charlamagne said.

