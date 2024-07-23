Graphic Video Shows Youth Basketball Player In California Allegedly Stomp Opponent’s Head

A video captured a 13-year-old in California allegedly stomping on his opponent’s head during a basketball game Sunday, ABC 7 reported.

An incident during a youth basketball game in Alameda sparked a police investigation after a 13-year-old player was seen allegedly stomping on the head of an opponent, an act caught on video, according to ABC 7. The confrontation occurred during a game between Tumakbo United, a Filipino-American youth team from the Bay Area, and their local rivals, Payton’s Place. Eva Guingab, mother of the victim, described the alleged attack.

“He was down on the floor and this kid just came and just stomped on him and on his head,” Guingab told ABC 7. “You could clearly see the size of his shoe on his face. My son suffered a concussion for the first time he played basketball.” (RELATED: NBA Star Embarrasses Himself Arguing With Grown Man Wearing A Balloon Hat)

The alleged aggressor’s family contends their child was defending a teammate he thought was attacked during the game. They added that since the incident, he has been the target of cyberbullying and has left the basketball program to receive help for managing his emotions. Michael Tolentino, coach of Tumakbo United, expressed his dismay at the courtside, emphasizing the need for accountability.

“I think everyone was just in shock — I think we all kind of went on the court and went to the coach of the other team to say, ‘What just happened what’s going on?'” Tolentino said, ABC 7 reported.

“If we don’t say anything right now, this kid will think it’s OK to do it because he’s young. He thinks that walking away from this situation is OK, and it’s not OK,” Guingab added.

The incident raised broader concerns, with unconfirmed reports suggesting further altercations involving parents and officials post-incident, though these claims lack video evidence, according to ABC 7. The local police have taken up the case, which remains active as they continue their inquiry. The results of this investigation will determine whether the Alameda County District Attorney will pursue charges.