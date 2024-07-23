‘All You Care About Is Sucking’: James Carville Drinks From Compostable Straw During Rant To Defend Kamala Harris

Democratic strategist James Carville did a demonstration where he drank from a compostable straw and plastic straw during a Tuesday YouTube video to defend Vice President Kamala Harris from right-wing attacks.

Harris in 2019 called for a ban on plastic straws, although she acknowledged that paper straws are “really difficult to drink out of.” Former President Donald Trump’s campaign senior adviser Jason Miller and Fox News host Sean Hannity took issue with Harris’ stance to ban plastic straws on Sunday, but Carville defended the vice president. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Biden News Prompts Prominent Republicans At RNC To Wargame The Kamala Scenario)

WATCH:

“It’s time we had a serious conversation about sucking. Yeah, you heard me — sucking! Because there’s a great crisis going on in right-wing America,” Carville said. “When President Biden wisely decided to drop out and endorse Vice President Harris, distinguished Republicans — I mean people with gravitas, I mean deep people like, let’s say, Jason Miller — excuse me, I gotta go outside and throw up. Let me come back. Sean Hannity — there’s nobody bigger in the whole thing. And what their attack is, is that Vice President Harris wants to get rid of plastic straws. That’s right, people, the number one issue in this country is their right to suck on a plastic straw.”

Carville said he went to Walmart and picked up plastic and compostable straws and poured some root beer into champagne floats to demonstrate the efficacy of each straw.

“God damn it, it tastes the same. I mean, what are we doing here? I don’t know. Let me try it again. See, sucking boys. A lot of sucking going on here,” Carville said.

“I have a suggestion for Jason Miller and Sean Hannity and the whole Mar-a-Lago freak show. Suck on this. Better yet, suck on this,” he added, pointing to his genitalia. “It’s all you care about is sucking. You know why? Because you all suck.”

President Joe Biden pulled out of the presidential race on Sunday and endorsed Harris, with the vice president announcing Tuesday morning that she secured sufficient support from Democratic delegates to become the party’s presumptive nominee.

