Rep. Andy Ogles Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against Kamala Harris

Republican Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles introduced articles of impeachment Tuesday against Vice President Kamala Harris, citing high crimes and misdemeanors.

Ogles explained to the Daily Caller that he believes Harris “knowingly breached the public’s trust by failing to invoke the 25th Amendment after it became clear that Joe Biden was mentally and physically unfit to serve as president” and said “immediate action must be taken.”

“Time and again, Kamala Harris has refused to uphold her oath to the U.S. Constitution, and she must be impeached. Her breathtaking incompetence as Border Czar has allowed a crisis of drugs, rape, and murder to flood the streets of America,” Ogles told the Daily Caller after introducing the articles.

On June 27, Trump and Biden squared off in their first debate in Atlanta, which was followed by an avalanche of calls for Biden to step down amid his performance. Biden has since stepped down as the nominee, while power players within the Democratic Party, including Democratic California Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have coalesced around Harris in a matter of days.

READ THE ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT HERE:

Since becoming the nominee, Harris has raised over one hundred million dollars, beating records.

It is unclear how much support Ogles articles of impeachment will have by House Republicans.

Ogles faces a primary Aug. 1 against Nashville Metro Councilmember Courtney Johnston, according to The Associated Press (AP).