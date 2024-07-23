‘Antisemitic People’: Jon Voight Calls Out Daughter Angelina Jolie, Says She’s Fooled By Propaganda

Jon Voight called out his famous daughter, Angelina Jolie, by making it clear that he disassociates from her political views.

The legendary actor with famously right-wing political views said he stands on the very opposite side of her belief system, according to an interview with Variety, published July 23.

“She has been exposed to propaganda,” Voight said about Jolie.

“She’s been influenced by antisemitic people,” he told the publication.

Jolie has long been heavily immersed in the United Nations while Voight is a staunch supporter of Israel and has notably supported the Israeli response to the Hamas attacks, according to Variety.

Voight seemed perturbed by Jolie positioning herself so far away from his personal belief system and brought up that fact numerous times throughout the interview.

“Angie has a connection to the U.N. and she’s enjoyed speaking out for refugees,” Voight said in the interview.

He went on to clarify why he believes Jolie is taking the wrong position on the matter.

“But these people are not refugees,” he noted, according to Variety.

Voight and Jolie have had a troubled past and their relationship has been publicly strained for several years. There have been reports of a reconciliation, but the famous father & daughter duo are not close. (RELATED: ‘He’s My As*hole’: Dennis Quaid Throws His Support Behind Donald Trump)

“Angelina wishes him well but does not speak about him publicly,” a source close to Jolie said, according to Variety.