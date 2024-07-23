VIDEO: New Footage Shows Cops Shoot Suspect Holding Up Popular Lingerie Store With Shopper, Staff At Knifepoint

Newly-released body-cam footage shows the heated moments when police shot a man holding up a Miami Beach Victoria’s Secret with two hostages at knifepoint dead last year.

After police officers warned the suspect seen in the video, 29-year-old Darien Young, several times to drop the knife and end the armed hostage situation, Officer Corey Jackson with the Miami Beach Police Department was forced to open fire when Young refused to comply with officer’s orders, bodycam footage obtained by Local 10 revealed. The fatal shooting was point-blank.

‘YOUR LIFE IS NOT OVER’: Local 10 News exclusively obtained body camera video Tuesday showing a man holding a store employee and a young girl at knifepoint just before he was shot and killed by Miami Beach police at a Victoria’s Secret store last year. https://t.co/zImRk0Fcdw — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) July 23, 2024



The presence of police stemmed from Young being accused of shoplifting at the store and the situation apparently escalated further from there.

During the clip, the suspect held two women at knifepoint: one was a Victoria’s Secret employee and the other was a shopper.

Throughout the entire duration of the video, only a single shot was fired. (RELATED: Video Shows Police Standoff With Suspect Deputies Allege Fired Over 400 Rounds)

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office described the use of force seen in the clip as “legally justified,” the outlet noted.

Before police opened fire, their pleas can be heard in the background.

“Your life is not over. I promise to God you will be fine. I just need you to drop the knife,” one officer said.

As Young’s anger increased, his threats grew more deadly. (RELATED: REPORT: Authorities Arrest Miami Man For Allegedly Shooting Victim, Starting Apartment Fire)

At one point, he said that someone would die when he started counting, the outlet reported.

Moments later, Jackson opened fire.

Young did not die on the scene, but rather was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he eventually lost his life due to the aforementioned bullet wound.

Both Officer Jackson and the two female hostages walked away from the ordeal with zero injuries.

Days before the shooting, Young had escaped from the Calumet House Transitional Housing Unit at the New Hampshire Department of Corrections on July 21, 2023.

Less than a week later, he was dead.