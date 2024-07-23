Editorial

Bryson DeChambeau Chops It Up With Donald Trump On The Golf Course

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY - JULY 28: (L-R) Team Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC interacts with former U.S. President Donald Trump on the fourth hole during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
“This is going to be one of the greatest rounds of golf ever played.” – Donald Trump.

I concur, Mr. President. I concur.

LIV Golf superstar Bryson DeChambeau had an epic guest Monday on his “Break 50” series on YouTube, none other than President Donald J. Trump. The two played a round of golf together, and not just that, but it was for charity as they were raising money for the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) — $10,000 for birdies and $20,000 for eagles. (RELATED: PGA Legend Mark Carnevale Dead At 64)

And like usual, the goal was to try to break 50, hence the name of the show.


But that wasn’t the only entertainment that we’ve been provided, the two had some incredible conversations along the way.

As far as their score, well, I can’t ruin the video for you … check out this absolute glory:

Trump is right … this very well may be one of the greatest rounds of golf ever played, if not the best. A Trump and Bryson collab makes that happen. Holy hell, we needed this in our lives.

And I love how Trump can talk straight up ish to Joe Biden …

And back it all up by putting up a great game of golf with Bryson DeChambeau, with cameras and all of these people around him. Biden ain’t doing all that!

But I guess we gotta worry about Kamala Harris now, huh? (LMAO)


What’s her golf game like while we’re on the subject?