Bryson DeChambeau Chops It Up With Donald Trump On The Golf Course

“This is going to be one of the greatest rounds of golf ever played.” – Donald Trump.

I concur, Mr. President. I concur.

LIV Golf superstar Bryson DeChambeau had an epic guest Monday on his “Break 50” series on YouTube, none other than President Donald J. Trump. The two played a round of golf together, and not just that, but it was for charity as they were raising money for the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) — $10,000 for birdies and $20,000 for eagles. (RELATED: PGA Legend Mark Carnevale Dead At 64)

And like usual, the goal was to try to break 50, hence the name of the show.

Such an amazing experience following one of my best buds @b_dechambeau and my boss @realDonaldTrump for Bryson’s Break 50 episode! We’ve been holding onto this one and can’t wait for you all to take a look – click the link in bio for the full epsiode #Bryson #Trump #Break50 pic.twitter.com/kTKrfbUgkV — Larry Glick (@LGlick1) July 23, 2024



But that wasn’t the only entertainment that we’ve been provided, the two had some incredible conversations along the way.

As far as their score, well, I can’t ruin the video for you … check out this absolute glory:

Trump is right … this very well may be one of the greatest rounds of golf ever played, if not the best. A Trump and Bryson collab makes that happen. Holy hell, we needed this in our lives.

And I love how Trump can talk straight up ish to Joe Biden …

Powell Golf’s first official commercial 😂 pic.twitter.com/2Oyl0VPJZf — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) June 29, 2024

And back it all up by putting up a great game of golf with Bryson DeChambeau, with cameras and all of these people around him. Biden ain’t doing all that!

Donald Trump drained a putt on the 18th to shoot a 22 under par 50 with Bryson DeChambeau in his latest YouTube video. Link:https://t.co/L4x9zfggYN pic.twitter.com/MSL26wHkHb — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) July 23, 2024

But I guess we gotta worry about Kamala Harris now, huh? (LMAO)

☢️👀 Donald Trump throws a dart in Bryson Dechambeau’s latest YouTube Video. If the election doesn’t work out surely a career in @ChampionsTour for Donald Trump 👀😂@BrysonLegion @NUCLRGOLF

pic.twitter.com/CippvkJiAO — NUCLR GOLF STATS (@NUCLRGOLFSTATS) July 23, 2024



