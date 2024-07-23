Panthers’ Bryce Young Is Going Viral For … Actually Being A Middle Schooler?

I see exactly what everybody else does — straight up middle school swag.

The Carolina Panthers were one of the teams in the NFL that began their training camp Tuesday, and fresh off a horrendous 2-15 campaign, there’s clearly a lot of work that needs to be done. And on top of that, hopeful Panthers fans have expectations that their sophomore quarterback Bryce Young can make strides in the 2024 season.

In 16 starts last year, Young threw for 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Carolina fans obviously want a lot more. (RELATED: Packers’ Jordan Love Skipping Out On Training Camp Until New Contract Gets Done, GM Says Deal Is ‘Close’)

Well, things didn’t necessarily get off to the best start with their training camp courtesy of Young himself, who went viral for dressing like a middle schooler (I can smell the credibility leaking out as I write this). And quite frankly, I have to concur with the people, the man literally looked like he was dressed for the first day of school.

The t-shirt, the shorts, the sneakers, the backpack … middle schooler!

🚨TRENDING: #Panthers QB Bryce Young has gone viral for looking like a “MIDDLE SCHOOLER” arriving at his first day of school. It is Carolina’s first day of training camp 💀 (Via @JustBlande)

pic.twitter.com/axg2NvtO5z — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 23, 2024

No disrespect to Bryce Young, I’ve got love for the Carolina Panthers brand, Charlotte is one of my old stomping grounds, but come on … what are we doing?

Like, I don’t mean to make a big deal out of this, but image is everything for a franchise quarterback, and this ain’t it.