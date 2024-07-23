Celebrity Agent To The Stars Don Buchwald Dead At 88

Celebrity agent Don Buchwald, who represented many high-profile stars, died at the age of 88.

Buchwald’s agency confirmed that he died of natural causes Monday at his Massachusetts home, surrounded by his loved ones. The iconic agent was a celebrity in his own right and was lovingly referred to as “superagent Don Buchwald,” by one of his most prominent clients, Howard Stern, according to TMZ.

Howard Stern’s Tom Hagan.

Don Buchwald was key to building Howard Stern’s career. Also was a smart guy to chat with about the media biz, particularly radio back in the day. RIP.

https://t.co/ah7ixVAmb5 via @variety — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) July 23, 2024

Buchwald had a long list of famous clients and is considered by many as a leader in the realm of Hollywood representation. He passionately represented his clients and was devoted to their successes. He formed his agency alongside five associates in 1977 and quickly became the go-to for the stars. His skilled guidance spanned across the realms of commercial, broadcast, film, theater, television and literary talent. Buchwald had a keen eye for emerging talent as well, according to TMZ.

He had a vast portfolio that included the likes of Jason Priestley, Jean Smart, Robert Patrick, Keith David, Jason Lee and Holt McCallany. Buchwald also represented Natasha Henstridge, Dominic Monaghan and Michael Rosenbaum, to name a few, according to TMZ.

RIP to DB. My first internship, I remember his brother roaming around the office, covering soap opera actors & voice over artists. Hanging up all the time when manning the switchboard. Long hours copying & covering scripts. 7th flr all Howard Stern Merch! https://t.co/QEx78yQEi0 — Matthew Valentinas (@MattValentinas) July 23, 2024

Buchwald personally repped Stern and wore many other hats for the famous broadcaster and media personality. He also acted as his manager and publicist and was involved in many aspects of Stern’s career, according to TMZ.

The famous agent was behind Stern’s biggest deal — his contract with SiriusXM that is said to be worth an estimated $90 million a year.

He was a humble man that preferred to display his talents behind the scenes, while giving his clients the spotlight. (RELATED: Rap Manager EST Big Beach Shot Dead In Car Near Concert Location)

Hollywood is mourning his loss on social media, paying tribute to the footprint he left in the entertainment industry.