Celine Dion Reportedly Singing Live For A Huge Price Tag Amid Health Crisis

Celine Dion is reportedly preparing to perform at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics in Paris on Friday.

The star, who has openly struggled with the severe symptoms of Stiff Person Syndrome, vowed to take the live stage once again, in a clip from her documentary “I Am: Celine Dion.” Despite the crippling effects of her condition, it appears she’s pushing through on her promise. Sources close to the legendary singer said she has already touched down in Paris as of July 22, and plans to perform for a whopping $2 million, according to TMZ.

Dion’s huge paycheck became even more significant as details surrounding her anticipated performance began to develop. Sources close to the star reported that she is receiving the $2 million payout in exchange for a performance that consists of just one live song, according to TMZ.

The 56-year-old star is also being treated to what appears to be an all-expense-paid experience. The insider said the Olympics are funding her travel, and expenses, in addition to her fee, according to TMZ.

“They’re paying a ton of money,” the insider told the outlet.

“Ridiculous amount.”

Dion is reportedly “feeling fine” at this time, and is hoping her health holds up and allows for a smooth performance.

She revealed her goal to see the Eiffel Tower again during an April 2024 interview with Vogue France, and she will likely be performing right in front of the historic landmark, along the banks of the Seine, for the Olympics opening ceremony, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Could Have Been Fatal’: Celine Dion Admits To Using Dangerously High Doses Of Powerful Drug)

The star has not made mention of her arrival in Paris or her Olympics performance on social media.