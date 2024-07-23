Dave Portnoy Rips Clooney, Dems For Praising Biden For Dropping Out After Working To Push Him Out

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy blasted Academy Award-winning actor George Clooney and Democrats Tuesday after they praised President Joe Biden for ending his reelection bid.

Biden’s announcement that he would decline the Democratic nomination came via a Sunday afternoon post on X, with the president endorsing Harris in a follow-up post, saying her selection as vice president was “the best decision I’ve made.” Portnoy tore into Clooney and other Democrats who had pressured Biden to step down, asking if the Oscar winner “wiped the blood off the knife” during an appearance on “Fox and Friends.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Really Sad’: Mika Brzezinski Mourns End Of Biden Campaign)

“Has he wiped the blood off the knife yet?” Portnoy asked, referencing Clooney’s July 10 New York Times op-ed calling on Biden to step aside. “That is unbelievable. He is saving democracy by stepping — you assassinated, in a political sense, Biden… There is nothing funnier than all these Democrats. ‘Oh Biden, what a hero.’ You pushed him down a flight of stairs, kicking and screaming. So that is a heck of a quote. By the way, I don’t think George Clooney gets to endorse anybody.”

Harris has reportedly secured the support of the necessary number of delegates to claim the Democratic nomination on Monday. Portnoy blasted Harris as someone who received “zero” delegates in 2020.

“There is a lot of independents and people in the middle who would have loved the opportunity to potentially vote for a Democratic candidate that wasn’t Kamala or Joe, and they stole that because the inner circle wants the power to handpick,” Portnoy said. “And this threat of all you hear of Donald Trump, threat to democracy, threat to democracy, all these people, Rob Reiner, we saved democracy. You stole democracy. You didn’t let an entire party have a primary and decide who they wanted to run for president. Kamala ran before and got zero votes. She was such a bad candidate she didn’t make it to the first primary, and now you handpicked her?”

Biden faced calls from many prominent Democrats to step aside as the Democratic nominee following a poor performance in a June 27 CNN debate with former President Donald Trump, during which he froze multiple times and made several verbal gaffes.

“If I was a Democrat — by the way, there is a chance — I’m not an automatic write-in Trump guy,” Portnoy said. “If I liked the democratic candidate, I would have been interested in seeing what they have to say, but they didn’t even give anybody that opportunity.” (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Host Warns ‘Black Women’ Will Not Tolerate Dems Passing Over Kamala Harris)

Harris currently trails Trump by 1.9% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls collected from July 5 to 22. Trump’s lead grows to 4.7% when Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein and independent presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are included in surveys.

