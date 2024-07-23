Devout Biden Supporter Now Says There’s An ‘Excitement’ Around Kamala Harris Not Seen Since ‘2020’

Pro-Biden social media influencer Harry Sisson said Tuesday on CNN that there’s a fresh “excitement” around newly presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris that he hasn’t “felt since 2020.”

Sisson appeared on “Erin Burnett OutFront” to discuss switching on supporting President Joe Biden as the party’s nominee following Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race. The CNN host began by asking Sisson what he thought of Harris’ first campaign event, noting how he has been one of Biden’s “most vocal supporters online.” (RELATED: Rep. Andy Ogles Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against Kamala Harris)

“It just feels like this energy has been injected into the Democratic Party. There‘s like an excitement that I haven‘t really felt since 2020. I think people are really lining up behind Kamala Harris. She‘s more in line with younger generations,” Sisson said. “She has policy that younger generations support and people are really feeling her candidacy. Like you just mentioned, the rally. The crowd there was insane, enthusiastic, [and] excited, and we‘re kinda just seeing that also in person but also online as well.”

WATCH:

With 1.1 million followers on TikTok, Sisson has vocalized his adamant support of Biden and his reelection bid over the last year. As Sisson began to work with Palette management in October 2022, public records show the management received $200,000 from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) that same month for paid media.

Despite concerns from other Democrats within the party following Biden’s poor debate performance, which triggered a backlash for the president, Sisson remained firm in sticking by Biden’s side. During a post-debate interview with British journalist Piers Morgan the social media influencer attempted to call out former President Donald Trump’s “lies,” but was quickly called out by Morgan for his loyalty to the president.

Since Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race and endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, she has received a wave of support from lawmakers within her party. Harris announced Tuesday that she has now received enough support for the DNC to become the party’s presumptive nominee as she’s gathered more than 3,000 delegates to support her, according to The Associated Press.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.