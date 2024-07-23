‘Is Your Wife’s Boyfriend Proud Of You?’: Edgar Trolls Anti-Biden Climate Activists

As climate activists bravely blockaded the entrance to the Democratic National Headquarters in Washington D.C. on Friday, they were caught off-guard by Edgar the Puppet.

The activist group, Climate Defiance, is infamous for disrupting events they don’t like. Last June, the field of the Congressional Baseball game; absolutely no fun allowed when we were all about to die from the weather! But as they chanted for Biden to step down outside the DNC on Friday, they weren’t quite ready for someone else to disrupt their fun.

The crybaby activists didn’t have much patience for Edgar’s hard-hitting questions.

Some members confronted Edgar with feeble attempts at ridicule, or ironic requests to “please stop being disruptive.” I’ll take “Lack of Self-Awareness” for 600.

Others chanted slogans like “Pass the Torch,” as they urged their hired band to drown out Edgar’s pointed questions:

“Every day Joe Biden climbs out of his sarcophagus and undoes his bandages and THIS is how you repay him?”

“Were you OK with Joe Biden showering with his daughter because it conserved water?”

“Will Kamala Harris’ library have a dispensary?”

“Is your wife’s boyfriend proud of you?”

The protesters didn’t find these questions too funny. But you sure will.

Eventually, the noise became too much. Instead of shouting pointlessly over the group’s band, Edgar decided to freestyle rap about them — and about how Kamala Harris laughs like a stoner.

Perhaps the group should be thanking Edgar. His journalistic spotlight helped their message reach critical mass: two days later, Joe Biden withdrew from the race.

Upon being contacted, Edgar the Puppet implored the Daily Caller to ask readers to like and subscribe to his new YouTube channel, “Ask America with Edgar,” lest he have to “go back to working the pole.”