Rap Manager EST Big Beach Shot Dead In Car Near Concert Location

EST Big Beach, whose real name is Devontae Beach, was found dead in a vehicle in downtown Louisville on Sunday morning.

Beach was the manager for Yo Gotti’s CMG Records artist EST Gee, and was just 31 years old at the time of his death, according to TMZ. Beach’s death happened on the heels of the label’s homecoming concert, close to where EST Gee performed, Saturday night. Police had already been alerted to the threat of potential violence, according to TMZ. Louisville Metro Police have launched an investigation into the shooting, according to local news outlet, WDRB.

EST Gee’s manager, EST Big Beach, was shot and killed in Louisville after being found in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was 31 years old. pic.twitter.com/klDPhMCeVA — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 22, 2024

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson, Aaron Ellis, said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of West Main Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. Police found Beach inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. EMS was called to provide life-saving measures, but Beach was pronounced dead on-scene, according to TMZ.

EST Gee was in the local area for his Summer Jam event at the KFC Yum! center, which featured guest appearances from Gotti, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Icewear Vezzo and a handful of other artists, according to TMZ.

Police were already leery of the threat of danger, and had issued a public service announcement ahead of the event. Extra security personnel were deployed to the event, according to TMZ.

Long live my baby BIG EST Beach🕊️❤️ my fav Member !!! Damn man pic.twitter.com/WHpiaU575s — MELSworld (@SweetTreasuress) July 21, 2024

The alert stemmed from a 2021 investigation that exposed 10 EST street gang members as being part of a federal drug trafficking operation, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Julio Foolio Ambushed And Killed While Celebrating 26th Birthday, Police Say: REPORT)

Police have not issued any suspect information at this time, and are asking for assistance from the public.