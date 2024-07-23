The Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) issued a statement Thursday calling on the public to stop trying to take selfies with a “depressed” bear.

Law enforcement was “monitoring” the black bear, who was hanging out on the side of a Florida highway, when they became concerned.

“Onlookers were trying to take selfies with the bear and he’s clearly not in the mood for pictures. The bear has shown signs of severe stress,” Florida’s WCSO tweeted. “[T]his black bear is stressed depressed lemon zest.” (RELATED: Video Shows Idiots Mishandle Bear Cubs For Apparent Selfies)

Famous last words, “If not friend, why friend shaped?” Because this black bear is stressed depressed lemon zest. Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies are monitoring a bear on the north side of Highway 98 near County Road 83 in Santa Rosa Beach. Onlookers were trying to… pic.twitter.com/boRdiLucZG — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) July 18, 2024

“We’re going to leave the rest to the pros at Florida Fish and Wildlife who are en route,” the WCSO added. ” PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH black bears at any time. Especially those that are showing aggression like this big fella.”

Law enforcement tweeted that a biologist was called to the scene by Florida’s Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission to make sure that the bear was “ok and wasn’t hit by a car.”

Famous last words, “If not friend, why friend shaped?” Because this black bear is stressed depressed lemon zest. Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies are monitoring a bear on the north side of Highway 98 near County Road 83 in Santa Rosa Beach. A biologist was called by @MyFWC and they’re going to try and make sure the bear is ok and wasn’t hit by a car, etc. — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) July 18, 2024

By the time wildlife officials arrived on the scene, the bear had already retreated into the woods, AccuWeather reported. Wildlife officials reportedly said that the bear was probably overheated and had stopped near the highway to rest. Temperatures in Florida were in the low 90s Thursday, the outlet noted.