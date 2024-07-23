Former Clinton Adviser Says He Has ‘Trouble With’ How Dems Undemocratically Gave Harris ‘Rubber Stamp’

Former President Bill Clinton adviser Doug Schoen said on Tuesday that he has “trouble with the process” that led to Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the Democrats’ presumptive nominee.

President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race and endorsed Harris on Sunday, with the vice president securing sufficient support from Democratic delegates to become the party’s presumptive nominee, despite never winning delegates in an election. Schoen, on “The Faulkner Focus,” said this development raises a “fair question” about who is “the existential threat to democracy.” (RELATED: Here’s What Could Happen To Biden’s Nearly $100 Million Campaign War Chest)

“I have trouble with the process that was put in place to very quickly rubber stamp her nomination. No mini primary, no open convention,” Schoen said. “Basically, the deal was done in 48 hours. I have a problem with that.”

Harris won 844 votes in her 2020 Democratic presidential primary run, winning zero delegates in the process, according to election data.

“If Donald Trump is an existential threat to democracy and the Democratic Party is now transferring money that was raised for Joe Biden to Kamala Harris and nominating her without any sort of primary or hearing process, who’s the existential threat to democracy, the Democrats or the Republicans?” Schoen asked. “Donald Trump was nominated twice in competitive primaries. So I think that’s a fair question, as well.”

At least 2,887 delegates have committed to supporting Harris as of Tuesday afternoon, with only 1,976 required to secure the Democratic nomination, according to the Associated Press. The verbal support is currently non-binding.

“When I announced my campaign for President, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination,” Harris stated on X. “Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee, and as a daughter of California, I am proud that my home state’s delegation helped put our campaign over the top.”

Harris raised $81 million in the 24-hour period after Biden’s announcement that he was dropping out.

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten warned on Tuesday about how tough it will be for Harris to defeat Trump because of the popularity he gained following the Republican National Convention and surviving an assassination attempt.

