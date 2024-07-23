‘Black America Is Not Supporting Kamala Harris’: Fmr Dem Slams Democratic Party For Playing Up Vice President’s ‘Race’

Former Democrat voter Madeline Brame slammed the Democrat Party on Tuesday for hyping up the race card with Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s presumptive presidential nominee, saying “black America” won’t support her.

Brame appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the recent switch of the Democratic presidential nominee following President Joe Biden stepping down from the 2024 race on Sunday. Brame, who is now a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, called the Democrats move to play the race card the “silliest thing” as she highlighted how Americans “can’t make ends meet.” (RELATED: Despite Never Winning Delegates In An Election, Kamala Harris Secures Enough Support For Dem Nomination)

“It is absolutely the most silliest thing that they could possibly do. Because most African-Americans know that the illegals benefit card is worth more than our worthless black card. So why would we care about who Kamala Harris is, her race or her gender,” Brame said. “We care about the policies that she has pushed with Joe Biden for the past three and a half years. We are struggling. We can’t even make ends meet.”

Brame continued to state how her retirement age has been pushed back before adding that Harris’s race “has nothing to do with the failed policies” she’s pushed throughout her time in the Biden administration.

“You talked about retirement earlier. I have to work until I’m 70 years old in order to get my full retirement. So, you know, no black America is not supporting Kamala Harris, alright? Her color has nothing to do with the failed policies that she has championed and stood on for three and a half years,” Brame said.

Biden announced his the end of his reelection bid in a letter on X (formerly known as Twitter) stating while he had the intention to run again, he believes it would best for his party and the country if he were to turn his full attention to the remainder of his term. Following the statement, the president endorsed Harris on a separate post as he called for fellow Democrats to rally behind the vice president and “beat Trump.”

While notable figures such as former President Barack Obama declined from endorsing Harris immediately, other Democratic lawmakers and leaders posted their support on Sunday for the vice president as the next nominee pick.

Harris announced Tuesday she has secured enough support for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) to become the party’s presumptive nominee, surpassing the needed 1,976 delegates and hitting more than 3,000 pledges, according to The Associated Press.

