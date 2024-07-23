Hackers Took Control Of Sydney Sweeney’s Phone And X Account: REPORT

Hackers reportedly took control of Sydney Sweeney’s Verizon phone number earlier in July and made changes to her account.

Technology news site 404 reported the hackers posted a photograph of a Verizon receipt online, showing that her account had been taken over and tampered with an account bearing her name. They cautioned that the “Euphoria” star had likely become “a victim of SIM swapping, where hackers take over a target’s phone number and reroute text messages and phone calls to a device that the attackers control.”

New from 404 Media: Sydney Sweeney, the Euphoria and White Lotus star, was SIM swapped, according to a Verizon receipt posted online with changes to an account in her name. Shows how telecoms continue to be a soft target even for top celebrities https://t.co/wQaHnVptHA — Joseph Cox (@josephfcox) July 23, 2024

A photo of Sweeney showed an iPhone and its box placed on top of the trunk of a Mercedes-Benz S550.

“Hi SYDNEY SWEENEY, Thank you for your order,” the receipt read, according to 404.

The date listed on the receipt in the image, also matched the date that Sweeney’s X account was hacked by someone that issued a post about a cryptocurrency, according to Page Six.

“Well I think it’s time $sweeney is now live 100mc incoming,” the hackers wrote to Sweeney’s account.

“At 10mc, 10% of the supply will be burnt,” they wrote in their message.

The hacker’s social media post also included a link that sent users to a brand new Pump.fun meme coin they claimed was from the actress herself, according to Page Six.

They told her followers that Sweeney would be “going live on spaces soon” to show them “what $sweeney can do.”

🚨HACK ALERT: Sydney Sweeney’s X account was hacked to promote a #Solana-based crypto memecoin named #SWEENEY. The token reached over $10 million in trading volume within two hours before its price crashed by 90%. The hacker, who also claims responsibility for hacking 50 Cent… pic.twitter.com/AdxNgK4X7K — Satoshi Club (@esatoshiclub) July 3, 2024

The “White Lotus” star managed to regain control of her account relatively quickly and swiftly deleted the messages posted by the hackers, according to Page Six. (RELATED: ‘Sorry For Having Great T*ts’: Sydney Sweeney Appears To Clap Back At Critics)

Sweeney is one of many stars targeted by crypto scammers and hackers. Other celebrities that have gone through similar experiences include 50 Cent, Doja Cat, Rich the Kid and former wrestler Hulk Hogan, according to Page Six.