Hackers Took Control Of Sydney Sweeney’s Phone And X Account: REPORT

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 12, 2023

Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Hackers reportedly took control of Sydney Sweeney’s Verizon phone number earlier in July and made changes to her account.

Technology news site 404 reported the hackers posted a photograph of a Verizon receipt online, showing that her account had been taken over and tampered with an account bearing her name. They cautioned that the “Euphoria” star had likely become “a victim of SIM swapping, where hackers take over a target’s phone number and reroute text messages and phone calls to a device that the attackers control.”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: Sydney Sweeney arrives at the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Getty Images

A photo of Sweeney showed an iPhone and its box placed on top of the trunk of a Mercedes-Benz S550.

“Hi SYDNEY SWEENEY, Thank you for your order,” the receipt read, according to 404.

The date listed on the receipt in the image, also matched the date that Sweeney’s X account was hacked by someone that issued a post about a cryptocurrency, according to Page Six.

“Well I think it’s time $sweeney is now live 100mc incoming,” the hackers wrote to Sweeney’s account.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 08: Sydney Sweeney is seen in Gramercy on May 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) Getty Images

“At 10mc, 10% of the supply will be burnt,” they wrote in their message.

The hacker’s social media post also included a link that sent users to a brand new Pump.fun meme coin they claimed was from the actress herself, according to Page Six.

They told her followers that Sweeney would be “going live on spaces soon” to show them “what $sweeney can do.”

The “White Lotus” star managed to regain control of her account relatively quickly and swiftly deleted the messages posted by the hackers, according to Page Six. (RELATED: ‘Sorry For Having Great T*ts’: Sydney Sweeney Appears To Clap Back At Critics)

Sweeney is one of many stars targeted by crypto scammers and hackers. Other celebrities that have gone through similar experiences include 50 Cent, Doja Cat, Rich the Kid and former wrestler Hulk Hogan, according to Page Six.