Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer clapped for Vice President Kamala Harris by himself during a press conference to announce his endorsement for her candidacy.

President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday and endorsed Harris, and the vice president secured enough support from Democratic delegates to become the party’s presumptive nominee on Monday after gaining a key endorsement from former Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Schumer and House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries joined Pelosi in endorsing Harris on Tuesday. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Biden News Prompts Prominent Republicans At RNC To Wargame The Kamala Scenario)

WATCH:

‘I’m Clapping, You Don’t Have To’: Chuck Schumer Gives Kamala Harris Solo Round Of Applause At Press Conference pic.twitter.com/bZt1lPPIWW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 23, 2024

Biden’s “selfless decision has given the party an opportunity to unite behind a new nominee, and boy oh boy are we enthusiastic,” Schumer said at the beginning of the press conference.

“We are here today to throw our support behind Vice President Kamala Harris!” Schumer said. “I’m clapping, you don’t have to.”

Jeffries stood behind Schumer and smiled, but did not join in clapping for Harris.

Schumer then laughed and said, “It’s a happy day, what can I say?”

Schumer was reportedly one of the lawmakers urging Biden to end his reelection bid, according to ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl.

“I am told that the pressure from Democratic leaders for Biden to get out of the race is intensifying. In fact, one person who has been out there publicly defending Biden told me just a short while ago, Biden is going to see the whole house of cards come down soon,” Karl said on July 17. “As for that meeting in Rehoboth, Delaware, I am told that this was a one-on-one meeting, just the senate leader and the president. And that Chuck Schumer forcefully made the case that it would be better for Biden, better for the Democratic Party and better for the country if he were to bow out of the race.”

Two Wisconsin voters told MSNBC they don’t support Kamala Harris for president in a segment aired on Tuesday.

“We need better options, personally. I’m not a fan of Trump, I’m not a fan of Biden, I’m not a fan of Harris,” a female voter said.

“I’m going to vote for any other candidate that’s not Trump personally,” a male voter said. “I just can’t get behind some of the things he says or does. Do I support Kamala Harris though? Absolutely not.”

