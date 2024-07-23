Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ Makes Surprising Comeback. Did He Just Fail Up!?

Kevin Costner’s theatrical flop with “Horizon: An American Saga” may have turned into a television movie success after apparently hitting the #1 spot for video on demand (VOD) Monday.

Who’d have thought Kevin Costner would suddenly find career-reviving success on television? Except for the millions of “Yellowstone” fans around the world, no one expected Costner’s “Horizon” to fail so hard in the box office, bringing in a measly $28.5 million in the U.S. and Canada after its fourth opening weekend, according to IndieWire.

Considering the estimated budget for the movie was around $100 million. This was not great news for Costner, who put more than $30 million of his own money and his reputation into “Horizon’s” success. He ostracized all of his “Yellowstone” fans in the process. But there may be a silver lining.

Rumors Swirl On Kevin Costner’s Return To ‘Yellowstone’ After ‘Horizon’ Flophttps://t.co/XD5Xy2Ziuw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 15, 2024

As we reported in early July, “Horizon’s” failure was helped along by the time of year. Who wants to sit in a sweaty theater in the middle of summer? No one. We want to be home. (RELATED: Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ Goes From Bad To Worse With Major Announcement)

Releasing “Horizon” to streaming services was a smart move. It apparently hit the #1 spot over its first weekend, with most people probably paying roughly $20 to watch. It turns out the critics were right: Costner made an incredibly expensive television movie.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Costner ends up releasing the second chapter of “Horizon” straight to streaming services. He might actually end up making more money that way, especially if he leverages a deal with a streaming giant for all four movies. (RELATED: Kevin Costner Is Building A New Film Studio, And It’ll Be Absolutely Beautiful)

If only Costner had stuck it out with “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan and his impeccable castmates and crew! He’d never have been in this mess in the first place. And most of us wouldn’t be waiting until “Horizon” comes out for free to see it (or at least a $5 rental).

Hopefully, the news doesn’t bruise Costner’s ego too much. Some might think a television career is a rough way to go, particularly for his generation of actors. But in today’s world, it is definitely a win.