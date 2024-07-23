‘I’m Getting Emotional’: KJP Addresses Biden Stepping Down From 2024 Race On ‘The View’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed President Joe Biden’s decision to step down from the 2024 presidential race during a Tuesday appearance on “The View.”

Jean-Pierre said Biden’s decision to step down “was the right thing” for the country and assured that Vice President Kamala Harris is the “right person” to continue his legacy. She praised the president’s legislative record and promised to stand behind him for the remainder of his term.(RELATED: ‘Is He Disabled?’: KJP Snaps At Reporter As He Shouts Out Question About Biden’s Cognitive Health)

“I think, the letter, if you read it thoroughly, there’s no spin to it. He truly believed it was the right thing to do in this moment,” Jean-Pierre said. “He truly believed it was the right thing to do for this country—I’m getting emotional—the right thing to do for this country, the American people, is to give it to someone who is incredibly qualified, right? He said himself the reason why he picked Vice President Kamala Harris is because he believed she would be ready to lead from day one.”

“And so he believed she was the right person to take over the campaign and she is. And while all of us, hard for many of us, we are incredibly proud of this president, we trust his leadership, we trust his judgment, and we’re just gonna continue to be behind him as he continues to lead this country,” the press secretary continued.

“I’m Getting Emotional’: Karine Jean-Pierre Addresses Biden Stepping Down On ‘The View’ pic.twitter.com/wawhDl8bDA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 23, 2024

Jean-Pierre said Biden “understands” the current state of the U.S., including abortion bans and voting rights, in response to co-host Joy Behar’s question on whether the president feels “betrayed” by Democrats’ call for him to step down. A total of 36 Democrats, including California Rep. Adam Schiff and Montana Sen. Jon Tester, urged Biden to withdraw from the race following his disastrous June 27 debate performance.

Biden announced his official decision to drop out in a Sunday statement, saying his passing the torch is in the “best interest of [his] party and the country.” He intends to address the nation more in depth about his decision in a Wednesday address.

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday to run at the top of the ticket in November, after which she raised $81 million in grassroots donations in the first 24 hours following the announcement, according to Axios.

Jean-Pierre previously brushed off any footage raising concerns about Biden’s cognitive ability as being “cheap fakes,” and asserted the president simply had a “bad night” during the debate against Trump.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.