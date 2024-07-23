White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said concerns about President Joe Biden’s ability to serve out the remainder of his term are “ridiculous” during a Tuesday appearance on “The View.”

Several prominent Republicans, including vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, have questioned whether Biden has the mental capacity to finish the remainder of his term after he dropped out of the 2024 race on Sunday. Jean-Pierre brushed off these concerns by saying his leadership has led to “unprecedented” results.

“I think that’s ridiculous, seriously,” Jean-Pierre told co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin. “But what I will say is the president decided not to run for reelection, and that’s it. That’s all he decided on. He wants to continue to do that work, three-and-a-half years of unprecedented, historic work. I think that shows what he’s capable of doing. I think that shows how important his leadership is.”

KJP Says Concerns About Biden’s Ability To Finish His Term Are ‘Ridiculous’ pic.twitter.com/ck8rp1qf7A — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 23, 2024

She reiterated how Biden is “ready” to finish his term and lead the country “in a historic way.”

“We have so much more work to do, and he understands that,” she added. “He’s going to speak to this in about 24 hours or so, and he’ll lay that out. But this president is ready to continue to lead this country in a historic way and that stands.”

Biden officially dropped out of the race Sunday and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to run at the top of the ticket. The president said his retirement from the Oval Office is in the “best interest of [his] party and the country.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Getting Emotional’: KJP Addresses Biden Stepping Down From 2024 Race On ‘The View’)

A total of 36 Democrats urged Biden to end his reelection bid following his disastrous June 27 debate performance, leaving his own party doubting his ability to defeat Republican nominee Donald Trump. Among these Democrats were California Rep. Adam Schiff, Montana Sen. Jon Tester, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, and New York Rep. Pat Ryan.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley all joined Vance in stating Biden should resign from office over his alleged inability to serve.

Then RESIGN your office. If you can’t run a mere political campaign, you can’t be President https://t.co/wbO9fs0TyN — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 21, 2024

Kamala Harris was complicit in a massive coverup to hide and deny the fact that Joe Biden was not capable of discharging the duties of the office. She also was the the border czar during the worst border crisis in American history. Democrats are just rearranging the deck chairs… — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 21, 2024

At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election. Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 21, 2024

Jean-Pierre previously labeled many video clips of Biden appearing confused and stumbling over his words as “cheap fakes” orchestrated by Republicans as reporters pressed her on specific circulated footage. A video shows Biden being reined in by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as he is seen wandering away from the other world leaders at the G-7 Summit, while another showed former President Barack Obama leading a seemingly frozen Biden off stage during a June 17 event.

Polls found a majority of Democratic voters did not view Biden as mentally capable of serving another term. An Associated Press-NORC poll from July 17 found 65% of Democrats wanted the president to step aside and allow for a new nominee to be at the top of the ticket.

Biden has not been seen publicly since Wednesday night when he exited Air Force One after testing positive for COVID-19. He made his Sunday campaign announcement on X, formerly Twitter, and reportedly spoke with Harris’ campaign staff Monday by phone.

An Israeli official said on Monday the president’s scheduled Tuesday meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been postponed.

