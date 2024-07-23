You’ll Forget Every Other Movie From 2024 After Watching ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ Full Trailer

The full official trailer for “Joker: Folie À Deux” dropped Tuesday, and it looks like a cinematic masterpiece.

Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker” is returning to the silver screen on October 4, alongside the only woman I truly believe was born to play Harley Quinn, Lady Gaga. And watching these two beautifully bizarre people assume these iconic roles in the latest trailer from Warner Bros. Pictures is an absolute thrill.

It is almost impossible to tell from the trailer where the story will go in this second chapter, though Joker’s fame is introduced from the off. We hear radio announcers describing the way his actions against Gotham have split the people, with some thinking he’s a “monster,” the others seeing him as a “martyr.” (RELATED: Lady Gaga Has Young Girl Puke On Her Chest In Resurfaced Video)

“Failed comedian Arthur Fleck meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn, while incarcerated at Arkham State Hospital. Upon his release, the two of them embark on a doomed romantic misadventure,” says IMDB. But my gut says we’re in store for a pretty hefty twist somewhere along the way.

Gaga’s Harley Quinn is chilling. She is the girl we all avoided in the cafeteria because we knew she’d be dangerous. She seems far from the Nancy to Phoenix’s Sid Vicious. In anything, she seems like she’ll be an inspiring force in whatever horror comes next.

Aside from Gaga’s prowess and Phoenix’s derangement, the cinematography for “Joker: Folie À Deux” looks superb. Let’s hope it lives up to the hype!