Man Accused Of Brutally Killing Mother And Three Other Relatives Claims He Was High On Mushrooms

Authorities in Brooklyn, New York, accused a man of brutally killing his mother, sister-in-law, niece and nephew, PIX11 reported Monday.

The man, 24-year-old Shaboz Rajabboev, allegedly told police he committed the murders while high on mushrooms Friday, according to PIX11. He then allegedly tried to hide the bodies of his 5-year-old niece and 4-year-old nephew by stuffing them into garbage bags in a closet, PIX11 reported.

Authorities said a relative found the dead family members scattered around different parts of the house after seeing Rajabboev leave the scene with blood on his face, PIX11 reported. (RELATED: Man Charged With Allegedly Decapitating Parents, Family Dog)

Police have charged a Brooklyn man in the gruesome quadruple murder of his relatives, including two small children.https://t.co/rHz4yXjvCx — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 21, 2024

Rajabboev’s 56-year-old mother was found dead on the floor from multiple stab wounds to the neck and body and his 27-year-old sister-in-law was discovered in a garbage bag, according to the outlet.

According to court records, Rajabboev allegedly strangled his sister-in-law and two children, PIX11 reported.

Neighbors said Rajabboev’s family, who had lived in the building for years, came from Uzbekistan, according to the outlet.

One of the neighbors, Jennifer Ponti, who was distraught after seeing body bags being removed from the apartment, told PIX11 on Saturday, “It’s sad. It’s horrible. Babies shouldn’t die no matter what.”

“Very good family. They live together,” another neighbor told the New York Post on Saturday. “Mother, father, two sons, who are brothers, and the brother’s wife and their two kids … But everyone knew him [Rajabboev]. He is a narco-man.”

All the victims were dead when police arrived on the scene and arrested Rajabboev, who allegedly told them he was high on mushrooms during the alleged murders, according to PIX11.

The suspect, who is being held without bail, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.