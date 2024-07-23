PGA Legend Mark Carnevale Dead At 64

Mark Carnevale, a PGA broadcaster and ex-Tour winner, passed away Monday just weeks following his last tournament as a media member. He was 64.

An unexpected death, it shocked the golf world, with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan labeling Carnevale as a “beloved part of the TOUR family.” (RELATED: Utah State’s Andre Seldon Jr. Dies In Drowning)

“He was a member of that elite club, a PGA Tour winner, and then he held numerous roles within the industry, most recently as a significant voice in PGA Tour Radio’s coverage,” said Monahan in an official statement. “Mark knew the game and did a terrific job of conveying insights from his unique point of view — and with an engaging wit and sense of humor.”

It’s not currently known how Carnevale died, and the PGA Tour only made the announcement that he passed suddenly.

We remember our friend and brother Mark Carnevale. pic.twitter.com/4atlMmhw0H — SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio (@SiriusXMPGATOUR) July 22, 2024

Throughout his career as a professional golfer, Carnevale played in a total of 212 events in the PGA Tour, winning Rookie of the Year at 32-years-old following his victory at the Chattanooga Classic.

Later on, he joined up with the Korn Ferry Tour, where he became the tournament director of the 2003 Virginia Beach Open. In his own playing career in the Korn Ferry Tour, Carnevale played in 66 events.

He launched his broadcasting career in 2005 and started covering PGA Tour tournaments working for SiriusXM Radio. The last one that he covered was the recent Scottish Open.