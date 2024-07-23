Editorial

Miami Heat Win NBA Summer League Championship After 120–118 Victory Over Memphis Grizzlies

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 04: A detail of the Miami Heat

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell
The trophy is coming home to South Beach!

Courtesy of an overtime floater from guard Pelle Larsson, the Miami Heat landed a 120-118 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies to win the NBA Summer League championship.

When it comes to the Summer League, rules state that the first team to seven points in overtime wins the game. The Heat did at a pace of 7-5. (RELATED: Russell Westbrook To Sign With Nuggets After Sign-And-Trade From Clippers, Buyout From Jazz: REPORT)

Leading the way for Miami was shooting guard Josh Christopher who had 24 points, with six three-pointers being involved. Averaging 19.3 points-per-game on his stat line and helping the Heat to an undefeated 6-0 record, Christopher was named the MVP of the Summer League. Each adding 20 points were center Kel’el Ware and guard Alondes Williams. Forward Cole Swider scored 19 points, while Larsson put up 16

It’s the first Summer League championship in franchise history for the Miami Heat.

It’s not bringing South Florida another parade, but we’ll take the trophy! LET’S GO HEAT!