‘They’re Acting Like It’s Mardi Gras’: Michael Kay Rips Rays’ Jose Siri To Shreds For Celebrating While Losing

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 21: Jose Siri #22 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after hitting a 2-run home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Michael Kay is getting grumpy here in his old age, and I’m here for it!

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays squared off against each other Monday, and the latter’s outfielder Jose Siri happened to catch some heat while celebrating with his team staring at defeat. After he hit a home run, his 14th of the campaign, Siri went around the bases at a slow pace and mocked Yankees fans with hand gestures suggesting they were chirpin’.

The celebration from Siri, which came in the fifth inning with Tampa Bay being down 4-0, angered the pinstripes’ dugout. And this includes superstar captain Aaron Judge, who normally doesn’t get too emotional when it comes to these kinds of situations. (RELATED: Cubs’ Craig Counsell Gets Incredibly Irritated With ESPN Reporter After He Has ‘Bad Take’)

Another person who wasn’t happy about Siri’s celebration was YES Network broadcaster Michael Kay, who absolutely blasted Siri for dancing around after a home run while his team was still down by a good margin. And to make this situation even better, it was Siri’s 29th birthday! Talk about a gift!

“You’re losing! Celebrate when you’re winning,” said Kay. “They’re acting like it’s Mardi Gras in that dugout. You’re losing the game!”

WATCH:

Normally, I don’t like to make fun of Florida boys, but when I do …