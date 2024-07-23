Modifying Custody, Visitation, & Child Support: John Hicks Educates on the Process & Grounds for Conservatorship

When life circumstances change significantly in a family, the stability of child custody, visitation, and child support arrangements can be upended. This is especially relevant for military families, who face unique challenges such as deployment. While modifying these legal arrangements is a complex process, understanding the criteria and procedures can help parents navigate the system effectively.

Modification is the legal process by which a court revisits and potentially alters the terms of a divorce decree concerning child custody (conservatorship), visitation, and child support. Any individual affected by the court order can request a modification, but it must be filed in the court that issued the original order. The grounds for modification vary but generally require a significant change in circumstances or evidence of harm or potential harm to the child. While courts typically prefer to avoid changes within the first year of a divorce decree, there are compelling reasons that can necessitate a modification, particularly for military families and service professionals facing unique circumstances.

The reasons a court might agree to modify custody or visitation include significant changes in the circumstances of the parties or the child. Attorney John Hicks gives an example. If a parent is convicted of child abuse or family violence, the court will likely re-evaluate custody arrangements. Additionally, if the visitation schedule becomes unworkable or one parent moves out of state without proper notice, these too can be grounds for modification.

Child support can also be modified if there is a substantial change in the financial circumstances of either parent or given the needs of the child. For instance, if a parent loses a high-paying job and their income decreases drastically, they may petition for a reduction in child support payments. Conversely, attempts to reduce child support through voluntary underemployment, such as quitting a well-paying job to work at a lower-paying one, are typically scrutinized and often denied.

For military families, deployment adds a layer of complexity to custody and visitation arrangements. Courts recognize the unique challenges faced by service members and offer provisions to address these issues. Attorney Hicks further shares, “If a primary custodial parent is deployed, the non-deployed parent often assumes primary custody during the deployment period. However, if the non-deployed parent is unfit, custody could be temporarily transferred to another family member or designated individual.”

In some cases, existing custody agreements may lack provisions for deployment because the parent joined the military after the divorce. In such scenarios, modifications can be sought to include these provisions. For example, a parent who joins the military and faces deployment may request a modification to ensure that a suitable guardian is designated for their child during their absence.

Consider the case of a mother who remarries a military member stationed in Texas. Following their divorce, her new spouse receives orders to relocate to Florida. The mother must seek a modification to remove geographic restrictions on custody to move with her new family. However, the original agreement, made without legal assistance, needed more clarity on these restrictions and passport provisions for the child. As a result, the mother needed a court modification to adjust the geographic limitations and secure the right to apply for a passport, highlighting the complexities that can arise without comprehensive legal guidance.

Filing for a modification involves several steps and legal considerations. If a modification is sought within one year of the original order, the petitioner must provide a sworn affidavit demonstrating a material and substantial change in circumstances. This requirement ensures that the court system is not misused for frivolous or retaliatory purposes.

The Attorney further shares a situation stating, “Emergency situations, such as a parent’s arrest or evidence of abuse, may warrant immediate modification without adhering to the one-year rule. For military families, provisions for deployment should ideally be included in the initial custody agreement. However, if circumstances change, modifications can be made to ensure the child’s best interests are protected during the parent’s absence.”

Modifying custody, visitation, and child support agreements is a critical legal tool that adapts to the changing needs and circumstances of families, particularly those in the military. It is best to hire an experienced attorney who can ensure the best interests of the child, as understanding the grounds for modification and navigating the legal process is a tedious task.