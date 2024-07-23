Morgan Wallen Earns Rare Spot In History Books

Morgan Wallen secured another place in the history books Sunday after his latest single hit the top spot.

Wallen and ERNEST’s “Cowgirls” hit the #1 spot on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and the Mediabase Country Airplay chart, according to U.S. Radio Updater. The success marks Wallen’s 14th Billboard #1 and 15th Mediabase #1, as well as ERNEST’s first #1 as an artist, not just a writer, American Songwriter noted.

Wallen also managed to replace himself on the Billboard charts, topping out his previous #1 hit “I Had Some Help” with Post Malone. He is the second country musician to achieve such a feat in history.

The other was Tim McGraw. In 2001, McGraw’s “Bring On The Rain” with Jo Dee Messina was replaced by “The Cowboy In Me,” according to The Boot. (RELATED: ‘King Of Broadway’: Morgan Wallen’s Party Habits Are Allegedly Unstoppable)

ERNEST took to social media to celebrate the huge series of wins with Wallen.

“Lucky,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “11th number 1 as a writer and 1st number 1 as an artist. I wouldn’t have a hand full of em if it weren’t for [Wallen] cutting em or having me on to sing this one with it him too! Thanks country music radio and the radio team for always grinding.”

Wallen’s history-making career really is something to behold. Not only is he one of the top-selling artists in the world, but his businesses outside of music seems to be booming. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Returns To No. 1 After Teasing New Song ‘I Guess’)

Perhaps his most incredible feat is finally converting British people to country music. The only major shadow are his three felony charges for allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of his friend’s bar in downtown Nashville. Why he apparently did this? We may never know. Let’s hope he learns from his antics and doesn’t do dumb stuff like it again.