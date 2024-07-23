‘Morning Joe’ Guest Says It Is ‘Impossible’ To Believe In Christian Values While Supporting Trump

The Lincoln Project’s Stuart Stevens said on Tuesday it is “impossible” for supporters of Republican nominee Donald Trump to truly believe in Christian values.

Stevens said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that some evangelical leaders are conflicted with their community’s support for Trump. He questioned whether Christians voting for the Republican nominee truly believe what they claim to.

“I don’t think this is really very complicated. I think sadly it’s exposed at the heart of a lot of these voters the fact that they don’t really believe what they say that they believe,” Stevens said. “It is impossible to say that you believe in Christian values and support a man like Donald Trump. I think that you just can’t reconcile that.”

Morning Joe guest says it’s impossible to reconcile believing in Christian values while supporting Trump pic.twitter.com/ShPWCZ2RBW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 23, 2024

The liberal media has consistently suggested supporters of Trump are not true Christians. “The View” co-host Joy Behar said during a June 20 segment that the “so-called Christians” voting for Trump are supporting a man who has allegedly “broken every law of every commandment.”

Forty-seven percent of Christians who regularly attend church have a favorable view of Trump, while 68% of white evangelical protestants regularly attending church services hold a favorable view of the former president, Pew Research reported in March. (RELATED: ‘It’s A Crazy World’: Trump Addresses Evangelicals, Repeats Support For Displaying Ten Commandments In Schools)

Vice President Kamala Harris, who Biden endorsed to be the Democratic nominee, has held events in staunch support of abortion, an issue Christians overwhelmingly oppose. Biden was reportedly denied Holy Communion in Saint Anthony Catholic Church in South Carolina over his support for abortion.

