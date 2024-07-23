‘I’m Not A Fan’: Swing-State Voters Tell MSNBC They ‘Absolutely’ Don’t ‘Support’ Kamala Harris

Two Wisconsin voters told MSNBC that they do not back Vice President Kamala Harris for president of the United States in a segment aired on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden pulled out of the presidential race on Sunday and endorsed Harris, with the vice president securing enough support from Democratic delegates to become the party’s presumptive nominee. The voters told NBC News correspondent Shaquille Brewster in the segment aired on “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that they don’t like former President Donald Trump or Harris and that they are considering voting for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Biden News Prompts Prominent Republicans At RNC To Wargame The Kamala Scenario)

“We need better options, personally. I’m not a fan of Trump, I’m not a fan of Biden, I’m not a fan of Harris,” a female voter said.

“I’m going to vote for any other candidate that’s not Trump personally,” a male voter said. “I just can’t get behind some of the things he says or does. Do I support Kamala Harris though? Absolutely not.”

A male voter also said he has “much more confidence” with Harris than Biden, while another female voter said it’s “exciting” to have the presumptive nominee be a woman.

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten sounded the alarm on Tuesday about how “difficult” it will be for Harris to defeat Trump because of the popularity he gained after the Republican National Convention and surviving an assassination attempt.

“The fact is Donald Trump is more popular now than he ever has been before,” Enten told host Sara Sidner. “So, yes, Democrats can make this switcharoo, but they’re still going to have to beat Donald Trump. A Donald Trump, who is stronger, Sara, than he has ever been before.”

Callers on “The Breakfast Club” radio show on Tuesday criticized Democrats and Harris over what they believe are destructive policies for black Americans.

“I think if we put Trump back in there, man, it’s going to be amazing. Kamala cannot do what he’s going to do to bring this country back to where it needs to be,” a caller named Cali said. “And this is not a race thing because that’s the number one thing they like to say when they talk about Trump and how he’s a criminal and blah blah blah blah blah. I don’t think any of that matters. His policy is what we need to focus on and he’s going to get us back where we need to go. Kamala is not ready.”

