‘I’m On The B Team’: Paul George Blasts Clippers Not Even A Month After He Leaves For 76ers

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 09: Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 09, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
In the words of Chris Brown: “These hoes ain’t loyal.”

Fresh off of his exit from the Los Angeles Clippers and signing a massive deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, superstar forward Paul George is now coming clean about his run with the Southern California organization. And my man kept it a bean!

While speaking on a recent edition of his “Podcast P With Paul George,” the 34-year-old got on the conversation about coming back to Los Angeles, his hometown, in 2019. While George said that he was happy to be back in LA, he stated that he heard consistently from fans that he should’ve become a Laker rather than a Clipper. (RELATED: Victor Wembanyama’s New Nike Prototype Shoe Looks … *Clears Throat* … Absolutely Garbage)

“Coming back to LA, that was home… but it’s not the same love,” said George. “Because when I was in LA they like, ‘Man, you should have been a Laker.’ That’s all I was hearing. It wasn’t no, like, ‘Oh, welcome to the Clippers.’ ‘You in LA but you should have been a Laker.'”

George closed out by saying, “I’m on the B team.”

Ouch.

WATCH:

I love Paul George, but I honestly can’t help but to feel this is disrespectful as hell.

Almost as disrespectful as what “Big Brother” is doing to us fans tonight …

WHAT’S HAPPENED TO OUR SOCIETY?!