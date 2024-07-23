‘I’m On The B Team’: Paul George Blasts Clippers Not Even A Month After He Leaves For 76ers

In the words of Chris Brown: “These hoes ain’t loyal.”

Fresh off of his exit from the Los Angeles Clippers and signing a massive deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, superstar forward Paul George is now coming clean about his run with the Southern California organization. And my man kept it a bean!

While speaking on a recent edition of his “Podcast P With Paul George,” the 34-year-old got on the conversation about coming back to Los Angeles, his hometown, in 2019. While George said that he was happy to be back in LA, he stated that he heard consistently from fans that he should’ve become a Laker rather than a Clipper. (RELATED: Victor Wembanyama’s New Nike Prototype Shoe Looks … *Clears Throat* … Absolutely Garbage)

Ouch.

WATCH:

Paul George says playing for the Clippers instead of the Lakers felt like he was playing for the “B Team.” (🎥 @PodcastPShow / h/t @Ralph_MasonJr ) pic.twitter.com/0kAQcGoeeE — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 23, 2024

I love Paul George, but I honestly can’t help but to feel this is disrespectful as hell.

